83 drug traders held in Dinajpur

DINAJPUR: Police, in special drives from Friday night to this morning, arrested 95 persons including 83 drug traders and recovered 1,800 liters of locally made liquor,700 pieces of Yaba tablets and 450 bottles of Phensidyl syrup from 10 upazilas of the district, reports BSS.

Sources with the district police said, during the drives, Dinajpur Sadar police arrested eight drug traders with 150 bottles of Phensidyl and 1,200 liters of liquor, Khansama police 13 drug traders, Kaharole 11 drug traders, Hakimpur 22 drug traders with 300 bottles of Phensidyl syrup and 700 pieces of Yaba tablets, Birampur police four accused, Ghoraghat police 18 drug traders, Birganj police four accused, Parbatipur police eight drug traders with 600 liters of liquor, Biral police four accused and Chirirbandar police three drug traders. The arrested people were sent to jail.