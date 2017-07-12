80 teams working to prevent Chikungunya in Khulna

KHULNA : A total of 80 medical teams are working in Khulna district to prevent the outbreak of Chikungunya and Dengu, reports BSS.

“No Chikungunya or Dengu patient has been detected in Khulna so far. But we have already asked all health centres to take preventive measures to control the outbreak of the viral fever, said Civil Surgeon Dr Abdur Razzak.

He also advised residents of the district to remove water from tubs, plastic and mud containers, drums, and cars’ abandoned tyres.

Talking to the BSS, Senior Health Officer Md Abul Kalam Azad said, “A number of awareness programmes are going on in Khulna to prevent the outbreak of Chikungunya and Dengu.”

The programmes include ‘uthan’ meeting, posters, festoons, banners and leaflets distribution. Field level health officers have been asked to inform control room if any Chikungunya or Dengu patient is detected, he said.

Superintendent of Khulna Medical College Hospital (KMCH) Dr ATM Morshed told the news agency yesterday that none was admitted to the KMCH so far with Chikungunya or Dengu infection.

“We have already taken all preparations to treat Chikungunya or Dengu patients. All diagnostics examine arrangement has also been taken at the KMCH,” he said.

He also stressed the need for spreading mosquito-killer spray and cleaning garbage from city’s streets and drains as well as resolving water-logging immediately.