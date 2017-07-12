79 held including 42 drug traders in Dinajpur

DINAJPUR, July 12, 2017 (BSS)-Police, in special drives from Tuesday night to this morning, arrested 79 persons including 42 drug traders, three activists of Jamaat-e-Islami and recovered 308 bottles of Phensidyl syrup, 318 pieces of Yaba tablets, 4.5-kg of ganja, 800 liters of locally made liquor and 5,500 pieces of cow fattening tablets from 12 upazilas of the district, reports BSS.

Police said they were picked up from different areas of the district.

During the drives, Dinajpur Sadar police arrested 30 drug traders with 4.5 kg of ganja, Khansama Thana police arrested one, Kaharole Thana police two, Hakimpur Thana police arrested two drug traders with 318 pieces of Yaba tablets and 108 bottles of Phensidyl syrup and 5,500 pieces of cow fattening tablets,

Birampur police arrested four, Ghoraghat police arrested five, Birganj Thana police arrested four, Phulbari Thana police arrested five, Parbatipur Thana police arrested 10 drug traders with 200 bottles of Phensidyl syrup and 800 liters of locally made liquor, Bochagang Thana Police arrested five, Biral

Thana police arrested three accused and Chirirbandar Thana police arrested eight persons including three activists of Jamaat-e-Islami.

Several cases, including charges of subversive activities, are pending with different police stations against the arrested persons, the sources added.

The arrested people were sent to jail.