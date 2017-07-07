7 of a family burnt in city gas line blast

DHAKA : Seven people, including a minor boy, of a family sustained burn injuries in a gas line explosion at a house in Dhalkanagar area in the city’s Gendaria early Wednesday, reports UNB.

Locals said the gas line went off around 5:20 am as there was a leak in the gas pipe line, leaving all seven family members of the house injured. Later, the injured were taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH), said inspector Bachchu Miah, in-charge of the hospital’s police camp.

The identity of the injured are yet to be found, Bachchu added.