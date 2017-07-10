60,000 cotton farmers receive training: Matia

SANGSAD BHABAN : Agriculture Minister Begum Matia Chowdhury yesterday said the government has provided training to 60,000 farmers on modern cotton cultivation and set up 3,050 demonstration plots under a project for increasing cotton production the country, reports BSS.

“We have undertaken various projects and programmes, including Expansion of Cotton Cultivation Project (Phase-1) at Taka 105 crore in the 2014-15 financial year, ” she told the Jatiya Sangsad while replying to a question from treasury bench member Sukumar Ranjan Ghosh.

The minister said cotton is the main raw material for textile industries and the country has to import cotton for meeting the demand of the textile industries. The country has 5,000 garment factories and 450 spinning mills, she added.

“Bangladesh produced 1.56 lakh bales of cotton during the last financial year 2016-17 and cotton production is gradually increasing every year,” Matia informed the House.

She said immediately after independence Cotton Development Board was constituted on December 14, 1972 at the personal initiatives of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman for the expansion of cotton cultivation.

Matia said cotton cultivation area and cotton production have been increasing following introduction of cultivation of the crop on plain land in 1973-74. Per hectare cotton production has increased many times as a result of introduction of hybrid and high yielding varieties of the crop, she added.