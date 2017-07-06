6 GCC councilors get bail in arson case

DHAKA : The High Court on Thursday granted interim bail to six councilors of Gazipur City Corporation (GCC) in an arson case, reports BSS.

Justice Md Miftah Uddin Choudhury and Justice A N M Bashir Ullah passed the order after hearing on separate petitions.

The councilors are-Tanvir Ahmmed of no 19 ward, Md Safiuddin of no 53 ward, Sheikh Md Alek of no 21 ward, Hannan Miah alias Hannu of no 15 ward, Md Shahidul Islam of no 20 ward and Md Faisal Ahmed Sarker of no 26 ward.

Advocate Abu Hanif argued for the councilors while Deputy Attorney General Sheikh A K M Moniruzzaman Kabir stood for the state. Earlier, the six councilors of GCC were sent to jail after they surrendered before a Gazipur court on Tuesday in a case filed under the Special Powers Act for setting fire to a passenger bus at Chandona Chowrasta on April 15 in 2016. Later, they filed petitions to the HC against the lower court order on Wednesday.