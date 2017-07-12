518 flood affected families take shelter in Gaibandha

GAIBANDHA: A total of 518 flood affected families of four upazilas in the district have taken refuge in 17 shelter centres till last night around 9 pm as the water level of Brahmaputra river rose, reports BSS.

Local Water Development Board officials said the water level of the Brahmaputra, the largest river of the country, has been continuing to rise for few days last due to onrush of hilly waters from the upstream.

In last 24 hours till this morning at 9 am, the river marked sharp rise by 17 cm and was flowing 55 cm above its danger level at Fulchharighat point of the district inundating char areas and river basins of Sundarganj, Sadar, Fulchhari and Shaghata upazilas here.

As the homesteads and houses of many people living in chars and river basin areas went under flood water, they have taken refuge in flood shelter centres and nearby on flood control embankment with domestic animals and poultry birds.

Abdus Salam Jakir, chairman of Kamarjani union parishad of Sadar upazila, said 76 families of different chars have taken shelter yesterday in Kamarjani Flood Shelter Centre built by Swiss Red Cross and Bangladesh Red Crescent Society.

District relief and rehabilitation officer AKM Idris said a total of 70,000 people of 17,925 families of the upazilas had been marooned till Tuesday.

Deputy Commissioner Goutam Chandra Pal told BSS that the district and upazila administrations have kept 81 flood shelter centres fully ready for taking flood affected people.

In reply to a query, he said as many as 518 flood affected families have already taken shelter in 17 centres in four upazilas as of yesterday at 9 pm and relief materials would be provided to them.

The DC also said there is no reason to get worry about relief as the government has allocated sufficient relief materials for the flood affected people.

The Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief allotted 225 tonnes of rice and TK 15 lakh in cash for the flood victims and those were being distributed to them on urgent basis, he added.