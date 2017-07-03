3 get life for killing auto-rickshaw driver in Gazipur

GAZIPUR : A court here on Wednesday sentenced three people to death for killing a CNG-run auto-rickshaw driver in Kaliakair upazila of the district in 2013, reports UNB.

The convicts are-Delwar Hossain and Alamgir Hossain, sons of Amir Hamza, residents of Jathalia village, and Mehedi Hasan alias Babu of Mouchak village in Kaliakair upazila.

The court also fined them Tk 10,000 each. According to the prosecution, the trio abducted auto-rickshaw driver Haydar Ali along with the vehicle from Kaliakair on December 26, 2013. On the following day, police recovered the body.