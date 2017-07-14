16,000 rice millers blacklisted: Food Minister

Dhaka, Jul 13 – Some 16,000 rice millers have been blacklisted for illegally hoarding rice to manipulate its market price, said Food Minister Qamrul Islam on Thursday, reports UNB.

“The government won’t procure rice from these millers for the next three years,” the minister told a press briefing at the secretariat.

Replying to a question, he said stockpiling the staple food by the vested millers is one of the main reasons behind the rice price hike. “The prices of different varieties of rice are decreasing after the lifting of tariff on rice import to encourage the private sector,” he added.

Dismissing the allegation of shortfall in government stock behind the rice price hike, Qamrul Islam said the government has enough rice in its stock.

Describing the government efforts to ensure adequate rice supply to meet the demand, he said the government’s rice stock will reach 8-10 lakh tonnes in August next, while 12 lakh tonnes in September.

At present, the government is allocating rice for relief for the flood-affected people, he said.

The government, through floating an international tender, has brought 2.5 lakh tonnes of rice (50,000 tonnes boiled rice, 2 lakh tonnes fine rice) from Vietnam under G2G (government-to-government) agreement.

Of those, 20,000 tonnes of rice have already reached Chittagong port from Vietnam today.

He said 22,000 tonnes rice will reach here from Vietnam on July 18 while in two slots — 21,000 tonnes and 30,000 tonnes — will reach on July 24.

On July 16, a delegation from India will arrive to hold meeting on rice import on G2G contract basis. Besides, another team from Thailand will also arrive on July 24. The government has received a letter from Cambodia with a proposal to sign an MoU to import rice. A team will fly for Cambodia on August 1 or 2.

“I had a meeting with Myanmar High Commissioner recently where the country expressed its interest to export rice to Bangladesh,” Qamrul Islam said.

After lifting tariff on rice import, 84,000 tonnes rice have been imported here at private level.

The government has already collected 4 lakh tonnes rice from the millers as per the target, he further said.