155 tanneries must pay Taka 50,000 each within 7 days

DHAKA : The apex court yesterday released full text of its April 9 verdict, ordering owners of 155 Tanneries, which were evicted from capital’s Hazaribagh area, to pay Taka 50,000 each within seven days to Ministry of Labours and Employment, reports UNB.

“The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court has released 12-page verdict today and published it on its website,” advocate Manzill Murshid, who moved a petition in this regard, told newsmen.

The apex court in its verdict gave a couple of directions including spending the money realized from the tannery owners for the wellbeing of the tannery labourers, paying all the dues of the labourers till the date of closure of the tanneries within one month and taking necessary steps by the BCIC so that river Dhaleswari in Savar does not get polluted like Buriganga in Hazaribagh.

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court in its initial order had waived Taka 30.85 crore outstanding fines of those tanneries. A four-member Appellate Division panel headed by Chief Justice Surendra Kumar Sinha passed that order on April 9.

The Appellate Division passed the order, disposing of an appeal to stay the High Court order of paying Taka 30.85 crore fine and reviewing SC order to pay Taka 10,000 by each tanner per day, to compensate the damage they have done to the environment, until they relocate their factories to Savar.

Bangladesh Tanners Association and Bangladesh Finished Leather Goods and Footwear Exporters’ Association (BFLGFA) had filed the appeal.

The High Court on March 6 had ordered the government to close down all the tanneries operating in Hazaribagh area, cutting off their electricity, gas and water lines.

The Appellate Division on March 30 ordered owners of the tanneries located in capital’s Hazaribagh area to ‘close down’ their businesses by April 6.