It’s being written now, will soon make it official : Ritesh Sidhwani on Don 3

Producer Ritesh Sidhwani has said that they have found the right idea for the third instalment for Don and the film is being written now, reports Hindustan Times.

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra-starrer action thriller Don is likely to return with a third instalment. Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s production company Excel Entertainment bought the rights of the Amitabh Bachchan-starrer 1978 film of the same name and then made it with Shah Rukh and Priyanka in the lead.

The first movie released in 2006. The second instalment of Don came out in 2011 with SRK and Priyanka reprising their roles. “We are thinking about Don (3) and we are thinking very hard on it. We have found the right idea, it’s being written now. We will make an official announcement soon,” Ritesh told PTI. On the casting and if Farhan will return as director for the third part, Ritesh said, “Wait for the announcement.” Meanwhile, Ritesh is happy with the line of upcoming films to be made under their banner.