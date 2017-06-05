World Environment Day observed at DIU

With the theme “connecting people to nature” the department of Environmental Science and Disaster Management (ESDM) of Daffodil International University (DIU) observed ‘World Environment Day-2017’ on June 05, 2017. To mark the day department of Environmental Science and Disaster Management of DIU organized a Rally and Project Exhibition to create awareness about the restoration of Environment. The rally was started from the Main Campus and surrounded the Russel Square the capital and ended at campus premises. After the rally, Project Exhibition was inaugurated at ground floor of Daffodil Tower by Professor Dr. Yousuf Mahbubul Islam, Vice Chancellor, DIU. In the meantime Prof. Dr. S.M. Mahbub Ul Haque Majumder, Pro-Vice Chancellor, Dr. A.B.M. Kamal Pasha, Associate Professor and Head, Department of Environmental Science and Disaster Management, Mr. Md. Azharul Haque Chowdhury, Lecturer and Mrs. Zannatul Ferdous, Lecturer were also present at the project exhibition inaugural session.

While inaugurating the project exhibition, Professor Dr. Yousuf Mahbubul Islam said that the whole world is anxious today about adverse effect of climate change on environment due to global warming. In this situation, the project exhibition of the students of ESDM is really a good initiative. He expressed his wish that government and non-government organizations would come forward to take initiative to make these projects formally.

There are 10 projects has been display in the exhibition like as the title ‘Biogas Plant’, ‘Soil Erosion’, ‘Land Slider’, ‘Transport Networking’ etc. All projects are invented by the students of ESDM. The exhibition was open daylong.