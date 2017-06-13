World Elder Abuse Awareness Day Thursday

DHAKA : Many older people are at the risk of being abused by their own relatives, a United Nations human rights expert has warned, reports UNB.

Independent Expert on the human rights of older people Rosa Kornfeld-Matte urged greater vigilance and more reporting of suspected cases.

Speaking ahead of World Elder Abuse Awareness Day that falls on June 15 Kornfeld-Matte says most abuses go undetected despite clear warning signs.

“The abuse of older people remains a taboo in many societies. It often happens inconspicuously and in many cases goes unnoticed, but we know that it occurs frequently and in all types of settings. No community or country in the world is immune,” she was quoted in a statement UNB received from Geneva on Tuesday. said the abuse of older people is a specific, distinct and deeply disturbing form of abuse. “We must all play our part in tackling it and restoring full human rights and human The UN expert condemned elder abuse wherever and whenever it happens. “But I’m particularly appalled that older people are often at risk from members of their own family.”

"We must not close our eyes to the fate of older people, even though it's difficult to accept that our families are not always a safe haven. On this World Elder Abuse Awareness Day, I urge everyone who suspects any form of elder abuse, including financial abuse, to report their concerns."