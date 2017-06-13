World Day Against Child Labour observed

DHAKA : The World Day Against Child Labour was observed in the country as elsewhere across the globe with the theme styled “In Conflicts and Disasters Protect Children from Child Labour”.

Different government and non-government organizations, including Labour and Employment Ministry, have organized various programmes in Dhaka and elsewhere of the country, reports BSS.

A total of 80 countries including Bangladesh observed the day in a befitting manner aimed at creating awareness among the people to stop child labour for protecting the future of new generation. President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina gave separate messages marking the day calling for a more effective role of private organizations, individuals, national and international agencies, civil society and media alongside the government to prevent child labour. According to the statistics of International Labour Organisation (ILO), around 16.80 crore people have been engaged in child labour and of them 8.5 crore children have been involved in hazardous works. Bangladesh National Child Labour Survey, 2013 said, around 34.50 lakh children have been involved in child labour in Bangladesh. A survey conducted by the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics said that 12.80 lakh children in Bangladesh are engaged in hazardous labour. The Bangladesh government has taken up different projects to wipeout hazardous child labour from Bangladesh by 2021.