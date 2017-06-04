Wonder Woman’s Patty Jenkins wants to direct Ryan Gosling as Superman

After directing Wonder Woman to success, Patty Jenkins now has her eyes on Superman reports

According to The Hollywood Reporter, that one project she has been developing for a while and still hopes to make is Superman, starring Ryan Gosling. The movie has nothing to do with DC’s Extended Universe in which the Man of Steel is played by Henry Cavill. She’s also hoping to work on a limited TV series based on a script her husband, Sam Sheridan, wrote, potentially starring Chris Pine, who plays Steve Trevor in Wonder Woman. It should be noted that Jenkins and Gal Gadot are contractually committed to a possible Wonder Woman sequel.