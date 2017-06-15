Warm reception to PM at Stockholm

STOCKHOLM (SWEDEN) : A red carpet was rolled out as Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina arrived here on Wednesday night on a three-day bilateral visit to the Scandinavian country at the invitation of her Swedish counterpart Stefan Lofven, reports UNB.

A Scandinavian Airlines flight carrying the prime minister and members of her entourage landed at Arlanda Airport in the Swedish capital at about 9:40 pm (local time).

Chief of Protocol of Swedish Foreign Ministry Ambassador Klas Molin, Bangladesh Ambassador in Stockholm Golam Sarwar and Swedish Ambassador in Dhaka Johan Frisell were present at the airport to receive the Prime Minister.

Later, the Prime Minister was given a guard of honour by the Swedish armed forces.This is the first-ever bilateral visit by any head of government or state of Bangladesh to Sweden.

Sheikh Rehana, younger daughter of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, is accompanying the Prime Minister.

On her way to Stockholm from Dhaka, the Prime Minister made about a 24-hour stopover in London.

From the Arlanda Airport in Stockholm, a ceremonial motorcade escorted the Prime Minister to Grand Hotel where she will be staying during her visit to Sweden.

On her arrival at the hotel, the Prime Minister was welcomed by leaders of All European Awami League.

Sheikh Hasina, who is leading a high-powered team, including a 47-member business delegation, will have official talks with Swedish Premier Stefan Lofven at the Prime Minister’s Office Thursday.

Before the talks, the two leaders will hold a one-to-one meeting.

The Prime Minister will visit Swedish Parliament yesterday and hold a meeting with acting Speaker Tobias Billstrom.

Hasina will have an audience with Swedish King Carl XVI Gustaf at Royal Castle and join lunch to be hosted by the Swedish PM. She will join a community reception this evening and Bangladesh-Sweden Business and Investment Forum on Friday.

She is expected to have meetings with CEO of H&M Karl-Johan Persson and President of Investor Jacob Wallenberg, Vice-President of Investor Marcus Wallenberg and CEO of ABB Sweden Johan Soderstrom.

Wrapping up her three-day visit to Sweden, the Prime Minister will return home on June 17 via London.