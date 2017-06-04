Village Tiger Response Team wins ‘Bangabandhu Award for Wildlife Conservation 2017’

DHAKA : The Village Tiger Response Team (VTRT), a community volunteer group supported by local conservation organisation WildTeam, has been awarded the ‘Bangabandhu Award for Wildlife Conservation 2017’ for its outstanding contributions to protecting critically endangered Bengal tigers in the Sundarbans, reports UNB.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina handed over the award at a function marking the inauguration of the World Environment Day, National Tree Plantation Campaign 2017 and Environment Fair & Tree Fair 2017 at Bangabandhu International Conference Centre in the city on Sunday.

“We believe people are the solution, and the VTRT members have proved that the community is the best game-changer for the nature. The award makes us all proud of VTRTs and the extraordinary efforts they have been putting together to secure a better future for tigers in the Sundarbans,” WildTeam Chief Executive Prof Dr Md Anwarul Islam told UNB. WildTeam, as a non-profit organisation, has been working for biodiversity and nature conservation since 2003 and it received this prestigious award, ‘Bangabandhu Award for Wildlife Conservation’, in 2011.

The VTRT was introduced in the Bangladesh’s part of the Sundarbans in 2007 by WildTeam to safeguard the critically endangered Bengal tigers and other wildlife through promoting conservation practices among the community people living around the Sundarbans portion.

Currently, a total of 49 VTRTs comprising 340 members are working in the world’s largest mangrove forest to check retribution killing of tigers, reduce livestock depredation by tigers, and increase community capacity to deliver more efficient tiger-human conflict management, forest working safety and sustainable use of forest resources.