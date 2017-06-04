Vietnamese capital hit by hottest temperature in 46 years

HANOI, June 4, 2017 – Vietnam’s capital city of Hanoi is being hit by a prolonged heat wave with the temperature in the downtown reaching 41.5 degrees Celsius, the highest since 1971, the National Center for Hydro- Meteorological Forecasting said Sunday, reports BSS/XINHUA.

After experiencing the temperature of 41.5 degrees Celsius on Saturday, Hanoi will have temperatures of 30-41 degrees Celsius on Sunday, said the center, adding that the heat wave will end on Monday in Vietnam’s northern region and on Tuesday in the central region.

The warm phase of the El Nino Southern Oscillation, late rainy season in the northern and central regions and climate change are mainly attributed to the ongoing heat wave in Vietnam, according to the center.

Some local people also blamed the presence of too many concrete works and too few trees in urban areas for the heat wave.

The prolonged heat wave plus humidity has sickened many people.

Over the past few days, some hospitals in Hanoi have reported increases of 5-15 percent in numbers of children and elder people who seek treatment for respiratory diseases or stroke