UGC seeks stern actions against fake PhD providers, holders

DHAKA, – The University Grants Commission (UGC) has found some unregistered universities to be issuing fake PhD degrees in exchange of money and sought stern government actions against certain such universities and those who were buying such so called degrees, reports BSS.

According to an official press release the regulatory body recently submitted a report to the education ministry naming three such universities saying they were providing the PhD.

It said the recipients of these degrees, on the other hand, were using these degrees in obtaining jobs in government and private institutions or taking facilities which the UGC called to be an act of “fraudulence”.

The universities named in the UGC report are International Cultural University, Study World University and ‘SADES’ University.

“Without registration from University Grants Commission, activities of such universities are completely illegal,” the press release said.

Education Ministry and UGC also urged all to refrain from “buying” degrees from such institutions.