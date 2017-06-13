UGC chairman attends SAU Convocation in Delhi

DHAKA : University Grants Commission (UGC) Chairman Professor Abdul Mannan attended the 2nd convocation of South Asian University (SAU) at Pravasi Bharatia Kendra in New Delhi on Monday, reports BSS.

Professor Mannan is a Board and Finance Committee member of the university.

Indian Minister of State for External Affairs MJ Akbar delivered the Convocation Speech while Nepalese Ambassador to India Deep Kumar Upadhya presided over it as visitor’s (chancellor) nominee. Dr Kavita A Sharma, the President (Vice Chancellor) delivered the welcome address.

Akbar in his address hoped that what SAARC could not achieve in last 32 years will be achieved by the present generation in next 32 years.

He said poverty, illiteracy and social backwardness are hindering the progress of the sub-continent which can only be removed with the spread of modern education.

Shamsul Hoque, DG, SAARC of Bangladesh and Dr. Mohammed Farashuddin, a member of the Board and the Council Member of SAU also attended the Convocation.

SAU was established with the initiative of all SAARC countries in 2005 and the academic session began in 2010.