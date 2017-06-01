Two drown in Sirajganj

SIRAJGANJ : A minor boy and a septuagenarian woman drowned in separate two incidents in Ullahpara upazila of the district on Wednesday, reports UNB.

In Ullahpara upazila, a minor boy drowned in a ditch at Bhodrokol village in the afternoon. Dewan Kowshik Ahmed, officer-in-charge of Ullahpara Police Station, said Nahian, 6, son of Khairul Islam slipped into the ditch beside his house while playing there. After a frantic search, relatives recovered his body from the ditch. In Sadar upazila, Kuhinur Begum, 76, drowned in Garadah river at Bhormohni village when she was taking bath in the river in the afternoon, said Abbas Ali, son of the deceased.