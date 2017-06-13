Textbook based knowledge not enough to flourish talent: Nahid

DHAKA : Education Minister Nurul Islam Nahid said yesterday students should learn from his surroundings as education based on only textbook and classroom is not enough to flourish talent and utilize knowledge earned from academic education, reports BSS.

“The government has been arranging different competitions across the country in search of creative talents along with giving the new generation academic education on science and technology to build them as students of world standard,” he said as the chief guest while addressing a ceremony arranged for distributing awards among the best national talents.

Education Ministry arranged the award giving ceremony at Osmani Memorial Auditorium here with Secretary Md. Sohorab Hossain of Secondary and Higher Education Division in the chair.

A total of 12 students out of 108 have been selected as national talents in four categories from three separate age groups (class 6-8, class 9-10 and class-11-12).

The minister later distributed a cheque of Taka one lakh, gold medal, certificate and books among each of the 12 national talents.

Of the national talents, Safwan Rahman of Notre Dame College and Ainan Tazrian of Bogra Government Girls College spoke on the occasion expressing their satisfaction over arranging such talent hunt competitions across the country every year.

A cheque of Taka 5000, medal, certificate and books were distributed among each of 96 Dhaka Metropolitan and divisional level talents.