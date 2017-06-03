Teenage worker killed in Comilla shop fire

COMILLA : A teenage shop worker was burned to death as a fire broke out at Kongso Bazar of Burichang upazila early Friday, reports UNB.

The deceased was identified as Nazmul Hasan Khokon, 14, worker of a cloth shop owned by Morshed Alam. Md Yahia, assistant director of Comilla Fire Service and Civil Defence, said that the fire broke out at the bazar around 1am. On information, three fire fighting units from Comilla, Chandina and Muradnagar rushed to the spot and doused the fire after four hours of frantic efforts. Later, they recovered the charred body of Khokon from the shop.