Tax-free income limit to remain unchanged

DHAKA : The government will continue the existing tax-free income limit in the 2017-18 financial year (FY18), reports BSS.

Finance Minister AMA Muhith proposed it in his budget speech FY 2017-18 in parliament yesterday and said “I propose that the tax exemption threshold will remain unchanged for the next fiscal year except that the threshold for person with disability.”

The existing tax exemption threshold is Taka 250,000 in general cases. But the threshold was higher for special classes of taxpayers including female taxpayers.

The finance minister proposed Taka 4,00,000 tax exemption for person with disability in place of Taka 3,75,000.

Explaining the reason of not changing the tax exemption limit, Muhith said “Our inflation rate is low at this moment, point to point inflation measuring at around 5 percent only,” he said.

In Bangladesh, he said, tax exemption threshold is more than 200 percent of per capita GDP. But in most developing countries, the ratio is about 100 percent, he added.

He said the government had earlier fixed a respectable tax exemption threshold for gazette war-wounded freedom fighters which was Taka 4,25,000.

The existing tax exemption for the female taxpayers and senior citizens aged over 65 years is Taka 300,000.

Taxpayers who have a total income exceeding tax exemption threshold are currently paying a minimum tax of Taka 5000 if residing in any of the city corporations of Dhaka North, Dhaka South, or Chittagong, Taka 4000 if residing in any other city corporation, and Taka 3000 if residing in any other places.

Muhith also proposed these rates to remain unchanged.