Stocks close post-budget session mixed

DHAKA, June 04, 2017 – Stocks closed the post budget session mixed in green today when investors were analyzing the possible impact of the proposed budget and the fiscal policy on the country’s capital market, reports BSS.

Finance Minister AMA Muhith on Thursday unveiled the national budget for the 2017-18 financial year (FY18) at the Jatiya Sangsad (JS). In his budget speech, the finance minister highlighted the government’s initiatives to strengthen the country’s capital market.

“A plan has been taken to establish a separate clearing and settlement company as part of a long-term action plan for development of capital market,” he said.

The DSEX of Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) closed the session with 5.29 points up at 5,443.99. The blue-chip DS30 and Shariah DSES also followed the same trend with 5.75 points up at 2028.49 and with 3.67 points up at 1262.61 points.

The daily trade value came down to Taka 460.12 crore from Taka 526.04 crore of the budget session on Thursday. The daily trade volume also fell accordingly to 12.97 crore shares, which was 15.12 crore shares on Thursday.

The low level of trading caused price fall in the majority of the traded issues when 160 incurred loss and 111 ended moderately higher.

Among the top gaining issues were Prime Insurance, CMC Kamal, Tosrifa Industries, RN Spinning and Summit Power.

The major losers were Sonargaon Textile, Nurani Dying, United Insurance, BSC and Jute Spinning. UPGDCL topped the turnover list followed by MJL BD, RSRM Steel, Regent Textile and Agni System.

Like DSE, Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) also closed the post-budget session slightly high, with its major CASPI finishing over 14.06 points up at 16,852.14. Out of the 215 traded issues, 91 issues gained while 92 incurred loss.

The trade value declined to Taka 25.35 crore and the volume to 78.45 lakh shares.