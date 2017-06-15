Sexagenarian killed in Munshiganj road crash

MUNSHIGANJ : A sexagenarian was killed and three others were injured in head-on collision between two battery-run auto-rickshaws in Aldibazar area in Tongibari upazila on Wednesday, report UNB.

Dr Shaibal Bashar, a resident surgeon of Munshiganj Sadar General Hospital, said the accident took place in the area around 11:00 am when an Aldibazar-bound easy bike from Muktarpur collided head-on with another easy bike from opposite direction, leaving Nazrul Dhali, 65, and three others critically injured.