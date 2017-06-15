Seminar on investment challenges in Bangladesh held at NDC

DHAKA : National Defence College (NDC) held a day-long seminar on “Investment in Bangladesh: Challenges and Prospects for Realization of Vision 2041” at Mirpur Cantonment, reports BSS.

Dr. Wahiduddin Mahmud, former adviser to the caretaker government was present as the chief guest while Lieutenant General Chowdhury Hasan Sarwardy, Commandant, NDC inaugurated the seminar, said a media release.

Wahiduddin Mahmud highlighted various important aspects of investment in Bangladesh as well as its prospect and challenges for realization of vision 2041. He appreciated NDC for taking the initiative of organising a seminar on such an important contemporary issue for the first time in the country.

Lieutenant General Chowdhury Hasan Sarwardy in opening speech stated that, as announced by the Prime Minister, the government’s Vision 2021 to become a middle income country has been extended to Vision 2041. The Prime Minister also said in implementing the Vision-2041, Bangladesh will be a peaceful, prosperous, happy and developed nation comparable with the developed world, he added.

Kazi M. Aminul Islam, Executive Chairman of Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA), Prof Mamun Rashid, Vice Chairman of Financial Excellence Limited, former secretary Dr. M Fouzul Kabir Khan and Abdul Muktadir, MD Incepta Pharmaceuticals Ltd also spoke at the seminar.

A nominated group of Course Members of National Defence Course 2017 presented well-researched keynote papers on “Investment in Bangladesh: Challenges and Prospects for Realization of Vision 2041”.

Air Vice-Marshal M Sanaul Huq, a senior faculty member of NDC conducted the seminar which was attended by eminent intelligentsia and personalities from both military and civil society as well as 80 participants of National Defence Course 2017, which included 27 senior military officials from 12 friendly countries.