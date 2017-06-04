Science-minded youths can take Bangladesh forward: speakers

RAJSHAHI, June 4, 2017 – Speakers at a discussion here today said substantial and sustainable boosting the number of science-minded students and youths has become indispensable for flourishing the sector of information and communication technology, reports BSS.

They viewed there is no way but to wide-ranging promotion of the science and technology sector to take forward the nation successfully. The young generation will sure take the nation one-step forward through improving the technological area and all of us should create an enabling situation for them in this regard, they added.

They were addressing the inaugural session of the “38th Rajshahi Divisional Science and Technology Week- 2017” being held at Rajshahi College auditorium.

Rajshahi Divisional Commissioner’s Office organised the fair in association with Science and Technology Museum and Science and Technology division with the main thrust of encouraging the young scientists towards more innovation alongside flourishing their latent talents and building a science-minded and knowledge-based society.

Some 45 institutions and science clubs from eight districts under the division including the Rajshahi metropolis are taking part in the fair displaying their scientific and ICT innovations.

Commissioner of Rajshahi division Noor-Ur-Rahman addressed the inaugural session as the chief guest with Deputy Commissioner Helal Mahmud Sharif in the chair.

Principal of Rajshahi College Prof Habibur Rahman and Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Md Salahuddin also spoke.

The speakers referred to various aspects of expanding science education towards doorsteps of both rural and urban students and said there is no alternative to acquiring scientific knowledge to devise ways and means on how to make the nation technologically advanced.

They called for making the students and others science minded people for building a technology and knowledge-based nation. The educational

institutions should take the responsibility of enriching the students with scientific knowledge.

The chief guest said, “To build science-minded atmosphere: technology is only the way of progress- should be our main slogan.”

Marking the science week, science-related seminar and symposium are also being held at the venue.

Thereby, the public in general, particularly the students and other young generations, are availing the scopes of gathering knowledge on diversified directions of science and technologies and it’s furthermore innovations.

The fair week remain open for all from 10 am to 6 pm everyday till June 10 (Saturday).