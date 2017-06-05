Sara Ali Khan meets Sushant Singh Rajput

Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s gorgeous daughter Sara Ali Khan is one of the most popular star kids in Bollywood, reports Times of India

The buzz around her debut is huge and there have been many rumours regarding the same in the recent past with fans wanting to see the pretty girl make her on-screen debut soon. Sara will be reportedly making her B-town debut opposite Sushant Singh Rajput in Abhishek Kapoor’s ‘Kedarnath’.

On Sunday night, the youngster was spotted at a suburban restaurant in Mumbai with mother Amrita Singh, Sushant and the director. While Sara was a vision in a romper, Sushant kept it casual in black.

The four of them even posed for the shutterbugs as they made their way out of the eatery. Guess it was a meeting to discuss their upcoming project. If everything falls into place, this will be Abhishek’s second collaboration with Sushant after ‘Kai Po Che’ in 2013.