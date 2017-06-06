Russia beats Hungary 3-0 in friendly but Zobnin injured

Budapest, Jun 6 – Russia cruised past Hungary 3-0 in a warmup for the Confederations Cup, but lost a key midfielder to injury on Monday, reports AP/UNB.

Roman Zobnin was taken off on a stretcher in severe pain after 33 minutes with what team staff suspected was a knee ligament injury.

Zobnin recently became a regular starter for Russia and was a central figure in Spartak Moscow’s run to the Russian Premier League title this season.

If he isn’t fit for the tournament, he’ll join fellow midfielder Alan Dzagoev and forward Artyom Dzyuba among the hosts’ injury absentees.

Hungary put up little resistance, with no repeat of its all-action performances from last year’s European Championship, and went behind after 20 minutes.

Forward Fyodor Smolov picked up the ball on the right flank, beat two Hungarian defenders as he cut inside, then hit the ball past goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi.

Hungary’s Marton Eppel gifted Russia its second with a 40th-minute own goal at a corner.

Substitute Dmitry Poloz made it 3-0 in the 89th with a deflected shot.

There was another injury scare for Russia late on when defender Georgy Dzhikiya, making his debut, limped off with what coach Stanislav Cherchesov called a minor injury.