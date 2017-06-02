Road accidents kill 13 a day in May

At least 13 people were killed and 33 injured in 11 road accidents a day in the previous month. The number of casualties and accidents are higher than those of in April, according to a regular monthly survey and observation report of National Committee to Protect Shipping, Roads and Railways, a non-government organization, says a press release.

The organisation published the report on Friday through a press release. The report was prepared on the basis of 22 English and Bengali national dailies, 10 regional newspapers and eight online news portal and news agencies.

According to report, at least 410 people, including 52 women and 58 children, lost lives and 1,016 others were injured in 346 road crashes in the last month. The fatal accidents took place on the several roads, highways, national roads, inter-district and regional roads between May 1 and May 31 across the country, The release said, at least 349 people, including 47 women and 48 children, were killed and 861 others received injuries in 320 road mishaps in April. An average 11 accidents happened a day in this month while 12 people lost lives and 29 were injured respectively. As a result the report shows that the rate of road mishaps and casualties in May has risen than those of in April.

The NCPSRR observation report said that the authorities concerned, including regulatory body Bangladesh Road Transport Authority, should take some steps urgently to lessen the accidents and casualties. Those are: stopping illegal toll collection in the transport sector, weekly holiday for the workers in the sector, increasing their wages and allowances, fixing their working hours, taking strict steps against movement of faulty vehicles and drivers having forged licenses.