Rightly observing Eid-ul-Fitr

We are very close to the end of the holy month of Ramadan. Eid-ul-Fitr, the religious festival for Muslims will be observed with joy by those who fasted and carried out the other Koranic dictates faithfully throughout this month. They will also be joined by others who did not fast but would nonetheless like to participate in the celebration.

But even in joy Muslims are expected to be not far from their religion. For even on the occasion of religious festival, Muslims are required to be dutiful to the aspects of caring and sharing for the have nots and the poor in society. The other name for this is social justice for the poor.

Islam, the last of the great religions that blessed mankind, declared certain basic purposes. The first one is to save errant humans from the folly of the conception that God is not one .The other cardinal principles of Islam stress the equality and fraternity of all human beings. Finally, Islam seeks a community in which its members are at peace based on socio-economic and distributive justice. And this is also the aim of most lay economists.

Islam enjoins on its true followers not to celebrate Eid selfishly for one’s own sensual pleasure. Indeed, Eid-ul-Fitr comes after a month long period of spiritual training at the end of which Muslims are supposed to become better human beings in every way– restrained in their immoral or unkind actions, enlightened in the path of truth and justice and sensitive about the pains and wants of unfortunate human beings.

Therefore, on Eid day, the ones who have truly followed the rigours of Ramadan are expected to demonstrate behaviour very close to the core values of their faith. But this is exceptionally the case. Ramadhan, as also other religious activities, are observed in Bangladesh and also in many other Islamic countries through mainly decorative or ritualistic behaviour that fall short of the intended spirit of Islam.

Resourceful Muslims the world over in many cases make a pretension of serving their faith by letting some crumbs fall from their tables for the poor on Eid day and not much beyond. If they really wish to prove their religiousness, then they ought to hard think what their religion actually ordains and act accordingly. This would involve a metamorphosis of their character to really serve the poor in society, to introduce pro-poor legislation to decisively set in motion policies for the improvement of conditions of the poor and to pool together resources and charities for constructively meeting the needs of poverty alleviation and not just satisfying in a limited way the cravings for basic consumption of the poor.

People in Bangladesh are preponderantly Muslims by identity. But a big section of the Bangladesh population remains poor and backward. The roots of this degraded existence of these countrymen can be traced to the behaviour of the elite classes whose routine or ritual observance of Islam seek to be convincing but such observance is nowhere near the sacrifices that Islam demands from its real followers.

Well-off people in Bangladesh are seen donating clothes, cash, foods and other goods among the poor on religious occasions such as the holy month of Ramadan and the Eids. Charities during religious occasions and at other times have a role in helping the poor. But the charitable goods are mainly of a consumptive nature. Therefore, one is inclined to thinking whether the poor would be benefited greater and in a long lasting way if the resources spent on disparate individual charities could be pooled together for systematic poverty alleviation.

Institutionally, different organisations can mop up individual contributions and then utilize the same in a planned manner on behalf of the poor. Perhaps such institutional charities– catering to the longer term needs of the poor –can play a more useful role in wider and sustainable improvement in their conditions than the present scattered acts of individual charities that satisfy mainly basic consumption needs.

The giving of zakat or charity by resourceful Muslims to the poor is one of the pillars of Islam. But Islam does not encourage zakat as a demonstration of wealth and ego satisfaction. Zakat should be rightly given without any demonstration effect of the same, humbly and without drawing attention. But the rules are more violated than observed that give rise to tragedies. Thus, one is shocked to see sometimes deaths and injuries from stampedes during distribution of zakat clothes or money at this time of the year.

It is not that Bangladeshis generally are discharging their zakat obligation in such an irresponsible way. But that many people are not practicing the religiously approved manner of giving zakat and causing harms, requires that they should be made conscious and admonished into changing their ways. According to Islamic ideals, the best way to give zakat is to make people enabled and productive to earn a living so that they do not ultimately feel the need for taking zakat. One recalls in this connection, the story of Prophet Mohammed (SM) giving an axe to a poor man to use for cutting down trees to earn a living. He was not given alms which he would consume and ask for more.

Thus, there is a lesson here for Muslim societies. Indeed, there are examples of the ideal course of mobilising of zakat funds in countries such as Malaysia where zakat resources are pooled together to build schools, orphanages, vocational training centres, dwelling units, hospitals, businesses and other organisations entirely for providing free services to the poor. We can emulate this example in Bangladesh to cater to the all round needs of a great many number of poor people than giving zakat that satisfies only temporary consumption needs.

A significant part of the total number of well over 160 million Bangladeshi are considered to have an existence above the internationally defined poverty line. Thus, there is a vast number of people in this country eligible for paying the religiously mandated zakat from their incomes and wealth. And out of the 60 per cent above the poverty line, at least 5 to 8 per cent are very very rich. If, say, the government’s Social Welfare Ministry takes an initiative to form a centrally organized and conducted zakat fund and issues a sufficiently strong appeal to members of the public to donate to it after explaining through similar effective publicities about the importance of contributing to such a fund, then it may expect a reasonably good response at the outset.

After engaging in convincing works with the pooled money in building true assets for the poor for some years and giving publicity to such projects so that people may suffer from no information gap, it may be that this mode of giving zakat will turn out to be very successful from people’s highly enthusiastic participation.