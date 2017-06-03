Rickshaw rules as Dhaka has ‘no effective plan’ to remove: Experts

DHAKA : Though Bangladesh wants to become a middle-income country by 2021 with its fast growing economy, its capital is still clogged with rickshaws, a symbol of poverty, thanks to the city authorities’ indifference to develop a mass transport system and work out an effective plan to get rid of the slow-moving three-wheelers, reports UNB.

Talking to UNB, urban expert and former UGC chairman Prof Nazrul Islam, CPD distinguished fellow Prof Mustafizur Rahman and Buet professor Dr Sarwar Jahan said a modern and mortised transport system should be there in the capital city keeping pace with the country’s economic progress.

They said lack of a feasible long-term urban transport plan as well as a comprehensive phase-out programme, weakness in transport management and enforcement of law and inadequate mass transport are the reasons why the capital cannot get rid of rickshaws.

They said the average speed of motorised vehicles on the city streets is about 20km per hour, but those are forced to run within the speed of 7-8 km an hour because of the movement of uncontrolled rickshaws on important thoroughfares.

According to the transport experts, the government should focus on making the mass transport system stronger with proper planning, enforcing traffic laws and ensuring effective traffic management and better use of the existing roads, railways by banning rickshaws on main city streets to reduce the capital’s traffic jams and restore discipline in transport sector.

Statistics provided by the city authorities and Dhaka Metropolitan Police’s traffic department show that there are 12-13 lakh rickshaws in the capital, but only 87,000 of those are legal.

Although many of the capital’s main roads have long been made off-limits to rickshaws, the non-motorised vehicles have been plying freely on those due to relaxed law enforcement.

Prof Nazrul Islam said rickshaw is one kind of mass transport which provides personal service to people. “In developed countries, taxies usually provide this service to commuters.

But, in Dhaka city we don’t have available taxis or auto-rickshaws to remove rickshaws from the city.”

He said strong mass transports like bus and auto rickshaw, taxi, together with commuter train service can be the alternative to rickshaw. “As long as we can ensure mass transport facilities-commuter train, metro rail, Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) and auto-rickshaw-in the city and restore discipline in mass transports, it won’t be possible to remove rickshaws.”

He said metro rail will be very helpful to reduce people’s dependence on rickshaws.

Prof Mustafizur Rahman said as Bangladesh is going to get the status of a middle-income country, it should have modern and mortised transport systems in place in its capital.

Before pulling out rickshaws from the city, Prof Mustafiz said the government must ensure alternative jobs for the rickshaw-pullers by setting up new industries, factories and giving incentives.

Dr Sarwar Jahan said 40 percent of the total trips of the city commuters are taking place now with rickshaws as there is no alternative to it to giving the city dwellers door-to-door service.

He said over one lakh auto-rickshaws ply in India’s Bangalore which population is less than that of in Dhaka city. “But authorities here only permitted 10,000 auto-rickshaws.”

Khan Md Bilal, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC), said the Corporation has not yet taken any plan to remove rickshaws from the city streets.

“We’ve already freed VIP roads from rickshaws. We have a plan to ban rickshaws on some other streets in phases in consultation with the Traffic Department. But it’s not possible to free the city streets fully from rickshaws without ensuring adequate mass transport for the city dwellers,” he said.

The two Dhaka city corporations are authorised to handle rickshaw licenses. The erstwhile undivided Dhaka City Corporation (DCC) issued licenses for around 79,554 rickshaws in 1982. Since then, the city authorities have been renewing those licenses but did not issue any fresh one.

But, the number of unauthorised rickshaws is sharply increasing day by day despite the eviction drives by the traffic department of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP).