Resist attempt to endanger press freedom: Khaleda

DHAKA : BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia on Thursday urged journalists to put up a united resistance against any attempt to endanger press freedom for safeguarding democracy, reports UNB.

“I call upon journalists to get united, and create a strong resistance against any move to put the freedom of press at stake,” she said in a statement issued marking the shutdown of all newspapers except four on June 16, 1975.

“The June 16, 1975 is a black day in Bangladesh history as the then one-party Baksal government had closed all the newspapers except four loyal to it, making the entire nation speechless,” the BNP chief said.

She said BNP founder Ziaur Rahman later restored democracy and the freedom of press.

Khaleda said it is crucial to ensure the freedom of press for protecting democracy. “But, it’s a matter of regret that Awami League is following its old path and making all-out efforts to control the newspapers by oppressing journalists and dictating them.”

She alleged that the journalists have been performing their professional duties now amid panic and anxiety in the country. Khaleda said all must get ready to resist the evil force as the horror of this day of 1975 is prevailing now at different levels.