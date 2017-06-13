Rescue those got trapped in hillslides: PM

DHAKA : Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday asked all concerned to take immediate steps to rescue those who have got trapped under mud and rubbles after a series of hillslides in three districts, and ensure their proper treatment, reports UNB

She also directed for taking necessary measures for the last ritual of those killed in the mudslides.

The Prime Minister expressed deep shock at the loss of lives in the landslides in Chittagong, Rangamati and Bandarban districts triggered by torrential rains.

Hasina, now on her way to London en route to Stockholm on a bilateral visit to Sweden, prayed for the eternal peace of the departed souls and offered her sympathy to the bereaved family members, according to a release of the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).