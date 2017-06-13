Rajshahi, Parbatipur eid special trains from June 22

DHAKA : Railways Minister Mazibul Hoque on Tuesday said that Rajshahi and Parbatipur-bound eid special trains will run from June 22 while other five special trains from June 23, reports UNB.

“All necessary steps have been taken to ensure safety of the passengers,” said the minister while talking to reporters at Kamalapur Railway Station after visiting advance ticket sale activities.

The minister also said that law enforcers are also proactive in the railway stations against the black marketing of tickets.