Rain recesses as depression weakens

DHAKA : The land depression over Kishoreganj-Habiganj region and adjoining area moved North-Northeastwards, weakened further and became unimportant, reports UNB.

Squally weather is unlikely over the North Bay and adjoining coastal areas of the country, says the latest met office bulletin.

Maritime ports of Chittagong, Cox’s Bazar, Mongla and Payra have been advised to lower signals, it added.