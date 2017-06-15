RAB to ensure security for peaceful celebration of Eid: Benazir

DHAKA : Director General (DG) of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) Benazir Ahmed said yesterday they would ensure security in the capital and elsewhere across the country for peaceful celebration of the Eid-ul-Fitr, reports BSS.

“RAB has already brought different shopping malls, bus stations, train stations and launch terminals under security with setting up camps there,” he said after visiting Kamlapur Raiway Station to oversee security measures taken by the force.

The RAB Chief said they would ensure security of the capital city at any cost during the Eid vacation as around 20 lakh people are likely to leave Dhaka. Asked about any apprehension of militant attacks.