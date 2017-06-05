Quality of madrasah education increases: Nahid

DHAKA : Education Minister Nurul Islam Nahid yesterday said quality of madrasah education has improved as the government has taken various initiatives in the past eight years, reports BSS.

“We have been made madrasa education time-befitting and modern incorporating science and IT to ensure better access of students to job markets,” he told at the Abacus Convention Centre, an official release said.

Secretary of Technical and Madrasa Education Division Md Alamgir, additional secretary of AKM Zakir Hossain Bhuiyan and Chairman of Madrasah Education Board AKM Saif Ullah, among others, addressed the function with Director General of Directorate of Madrashah Education Md Billal Hossain in the chair.