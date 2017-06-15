Putin shocked at loss of lives in BD landslides

DHAKA : Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed deep shock over huge casualties and large-scale devastations caused by landslides in five southeastern hill districts of Bangladesh, reports UNB.

In a condolence message, he conveyed sympathy and support to the bereaved families of the victims and wished immediate recovery of the injured.

On Wednesday, President Putin sent the condolence message to President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina through the Embassy of Russia Federation in Dhaka.

President’s deputy press secretary Abul Kalam Azad confirmed UNB that the President Office received the condolence message on Thursday.

At least 149 people, including some army officials, were killed in massive landslides triggered by heavy rain in the country’s five southeastern hill districts.