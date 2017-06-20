Protection, incitement inspire terrorists: BNP

DHAKA : Blaming the ruling party for the attack on its secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir’s motorcade in Chittagong,

BNP on Monday alleged that terrorists get inspired when ‘protection and incitement come from the country’s the most powerful person’, reports UNB.

Speaking at a press conference at the party’s BNP’s Nayapaltan central office, BNP senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi also accused the government’s high-ups of giving instruction to attack Fakhrul’s motorcade.

“Those who can travel abroad leaving helpless disaster-affected people can do anything bad. People have seen a new and desperate form of terrorism of the government, the way the ruling party men attacked BNP secretary general’s motorcade on his way to Rangamati with relief materials,” he said. The BNP leader further said, “We strongly believe that the heinous attack was made at the behest of Awami League government’s high-ups.”

On Sunday, Mirza Fakhrul and some other party senior leaders were injured as local Awami League supporters allegedly attacked his motorcade at Isakhali in Rangunia upazila, Chittagong on their way to hillslides-hit Rangamati.

Rizvi alleged that police arrested their party men at different parts of the country, including in the capital, on Sunday as they took out processions protesting the attack on their leaders. “We strongly condemn it.”

He also alleged that the ruling party men attacked their party’s iftar programmes in Moulvibazar and Netrakona, and foiled those on Sunday. “They have resorted to hooliganism fearing their fall anytime. They’re making desperate efforts to establish a reign of terror after getting alienated from people.”

The BNP leader said the way the terrorism is being reproduced it can easily be assumed that the next election will witness huge violence if it is held under Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

He also warned that BNP will boycott the next election as well if it is held under the Awami League-led government.