Proper knowledge on motor vehicle laws stressed

RANGPUR, – The common people, including drivers and vehicle owners, should acquire knowledge on motor vehicle laws to ensure safer use of roads for reducing road accidents to save thousands of lives annually, reports BSS.

Speakers made the call at the inaugural ceremony of a three-day training course on ‘Motor Vehicle Law’ on the premises of Traffic Office in Panchagarh district town today.

A total of 50 drivers, helpers and owners of vehicles, leaders of motor workers’ associations, transport workers and common citizens of Panchagarh participated in first phase of the training course.

Panchagarh Zila Parisahd Chairman Amanullah Bachchu formally inaugurated the training course as the guest of honour.

With District Traffic Inspector Atik Mahmud in the chair, Superintendent of Police of Panchagarh Giasuddin Ahmad attended the inaugural ceremony as the chief guest.

Additional District Magistrate (ADM) of Panchagarh Ashraful Momin Khan, Mayor of Panchagarh Tauhidul Islam and Sadar upazila Chairman Anwar Sadat Samrat attended the occasion as special guests.

District Traffic Inspector Atik Mahmud said the training course is being organised to create public awareness about road accidents and any citizen can take part in the same to be arranged in the next phases.

The speakers blamed lack of knowledge of the citizens on motor vehicle laws, inefficiency of drivers, faulty vehicles without fitness, overtaking, road conditions, hat-bazaars on roads, overlooking roadside signals, using mobile phones while driving, drying crops on roads, illegal occupation of roads as major causes behind road accidents.

Narrating huge losses of lives, Anwar Sadat Samrat laid emphasis on ensuring proper training of the vehicle drivers, properly issuance of driving licenses by BRTA and obeying traffic rules by all concerned to avoid road accidents.

ADM Ashraful Momin Khan put special importance on creating public awareness on motor vehicle laws to reduce extent of road accidents and huge losses of lives, physical injuries and saving thousands of people from the wraths of accidents every year.

The chief guest suggested the vehicle owners, drivers, helpers, transport workers and common people to acquire adequate knowledge on motor vehicle laws and behave accordingly to reduce road accidents on the roads and highways.