Professor Kalimullah made new BRUR VC

RANGPUR : President and Chancellor of Begum Rokeya University, Rangpur (BRUR) Abdul Hamid has appointed Professor Dr Nazmul Ahsan Kalimullah as the new Vice-Chancellor (VC) of the university.

As per order of the President, a circular singed by Assistant Secretary of Education Ministry Abdus Sattar Mian today said Dr Kalimullah has been appointed as the new VC for BRUR.

President Abdul Hamid has appointed Professor Dr Kalimullah as the new BRUR VC for the next four-year term as per clause 10(1) of Begum Rokeya University Ordinance 2009, a press release issued by BRUR here said.

Professor Dr Kalimullah has been working at the Department of Public Administration of Dhaka University since 1984. He has served as chairman of the same department and director-in-charge of Japan Study Centre.

In December 2015, he was appointed as pro vice-chancellor of Bangladesh University of Professionals. Noted media personality Dr Kalimullah is the founding President of Jatiya Nirbachon Parjobekkhon Parishad (National Election Observation Council).

A number of his books and essays on research works have been published at home and abroad, the release added.