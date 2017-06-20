Probe to unveil motive behind attack on Fakhrul : Minister

DHAKA : Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan on Monday said the motive behind the attack on a motorcade of BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir will be known after investigation, reports UNB.

“Police are investigating the matter and the motive behind the incident and those who are involved in it will be known after investigation,” he said at the Secretariat.

The minister came up with the information while talking to reporters after attending the signing ceremony of Annual Performance Agreement of Security Services Division under the Home Ministry.

Earlier on Sunday, Fakhrul and some other party senior leaders were injured as local Awami League supporters allegedly attacked his motorcade at Isakhali in Rangunia upazila, Chittagong on their way to hillslides-hit Rangamati.