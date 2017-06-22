Probe report says 24 involved in Holy Artisan attack

DHAKA : Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CCTC) unit found involvement of 24 operatives of the neo-Jama’atul Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) in the last July attack on Holy artisan bakery at Gulshan.

“We have so far found 24 neo-JMB men in the killing of the Holy Artisan attack as the investigation into the matter is now at the final stage. The charge sheet in the case will be submitted to the court soon,” Md Monirul Islam, Chief CCTC told BSS.

Without specifying the number the CCTC chief told BSS that the 24 operatives were found involved in different crimes in the July killing in the Holy Artisan restaurant like planning, imparting militancy training and execution while two of them assisted in carrying out the attack.

“Fifteen of the 24 militants have already been killed in encounters with the law enforcers, four of them are in jails, five others are on the run,” he also said.

The eight killed in anti-militant operations are: Tamim Chowdhury, Nurul Islam Marjan, Major Zahidul Islam, Sarowar Jahan, Tanveer Quaderi, Md Abdullah alias Rony, Abu Rayhan alias Tareq and Faridul Islam Akash.

Three of the four arrestees, Jahangir Alam alias Rajeeb Gandhi, Raqibul Hassan alias Rigan and Mizanur Rahman alias senior Mizan , made confessional statement before the court under section 164, he said. “We have already received autopsy reports of 20 victims killed in the Gulshan attack and are waiting for six more such reports,” he said.

Forensic examinations of different items seized from the spots have already been completed, he added.

Asked about the update of the investigation into the Holy Artisan attack, Md Asaduzzaman Miah, Commissioner of DMP said, “Everything from planning to execution of the Holy artisan attacks has been cleared after thorough investigation into the matter.”

“The charge sheet in the case will be submitted by this year as the investigation is now at the final stage, he said adding that law enforcers are on hot pursuit to capture five more militants involved in the attack.

At least 35 people including foreigners, seven militants and two police officers were killed in the Holy artisan attack on July 1 last year.