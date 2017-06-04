President, PM for protecting environment, biodiversity

DHAKA, June 4, 2017 – President M Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today called upon all to make effective contributions to the preservation of environment and biodiversity along with government efforts, reports BSS.

In separate messages on the eve of the World Environment Day-2017, they said this year’s theme of the day – ‘Connecting People to Nature’ — is time-befitting.

They wished success of all programmes of the day.

In his message, President Abdul Hamid said the tie between human beings and nature is inseparable. The existence of all animals and biodiversity is dependent on nature.

But rapid industrialization and urbanization along with increasing population cause irreparable damages to the environment and biodiversity, he added.

The President said the government is very much sincere to protect environment, biodiversity and wildlife as it has already updated the laws related to environmental issues to control all kinds of pollutions and adverse effects of climate change.

In her message, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said environment and biodiversity have been endangered due to the increase in population and imprudent activities of human beings. Ecosystem is also losing its balance.

“Due to manmade environment pollution, we are going to lose the services from the ecosystem,” she said, adding wildlife and biodiversity are being endangered and the rural people’s lifestyle is being affected directly.

Referring to different steps for safeguarding environment and wildlife, the Prime Minister said, “The Awami League government has attached the highest priority to protection of environment as well as wildlife to attain sustainable development goals (SDGs) declared by the United Nation.”

The government has enacted the Bangladesh Biodiversity Act 2017 laying emphasis on protecting biodiversity and sustainable use of its elements, she said, adding, “We have undertaken effective measures to prevent river pollution and bring back the navigability of the rivers”.