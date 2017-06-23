Power generation still 13,179 MW : PM

DHAKA : Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday said some 13,179 MW power is being provided to the national grid despite the retirement of various power plants at different times, reports UNB.

“Currently, the country’s power production capacity is 15,351 MW,” she said while responding to a tabled question from M Mamunur Rashid Kiron (Noakhali-3) in Parliament during the PM’s question-answer session.

She told the House that power plants with the production capacity of 13,596 MW have been set up in the country since 1972.

During the 1972-81 period, power plants having a capacity of 286 MW were established in the country, the Prime Minister said.

She said the installed power plants during the 1982-90 period were of 1588MW while the BNP government during its 1991-96 tenure set up plants with a capacity of 588 MW.

The Awami League government added 1,208 MW of electricity to the national grid during its 1996-2001 tenure while the BNP-Jamaat government 1240MW during its 2001-2006 period and the caretaker government added 346 MW during its two-year tenure, Hasina said, adding that her present government added 8,340 MW of power to the national grid after assuming office in 2009.

At present, 34 power plants with a capacity of 11,363 MW are under construction, she said. “Of them, 16 public power plants will produce 6,707 MW while 18 private power plants 4,656 MW. These power plants are expected to come into operation within 2017-2021,” she said.

Replying to a query from Didarul Alam (Chittagong-4), the Prime Minister said Bangladesh’s per capita income will be around US$ 12,000 by 2041 with the size of its economy being US$2.5 trillion.

She said four private economic zones have already been given final licences for setting up industries while 10 others given pre-qualification licences. Hasina said the Kaliakoir Hi-tech Park is being constructed with a target to create employments for 1 million people in the IT sector by 2021. Mentioning that Bangladesh will be the centrepiece of Asian economy by 2041, she expressed the hope that the government’s open economic policy will openup a new era of success through creating a win-win situation in the areas of trade, commerce and investment at regional, sub-regional and international levels. Responding to a question from Shamsul Hoque Chowdhury (Chittagong-12), the Leader of the House said the government is making efforts to create more specialist cancer physicians in the country through providing training to them as the number is significantly lowagainst thetotal patients.

“Every year, around 2 lakh people are affected by cancerandthere is only one physician for every 10 lakh people in the country. Steps have been taken to create skilled physicians through training at home and abroad,” she said. Hasina said the government has entrusted some organisations with the task of providing costly treatment to cancer patients at low costs.

Local pharmaceutical companies are being encouraged to manufacture cancer medicines to reduce dependency on import and bring the medicine withinthe purchasing capacity of the common people, she said. The Prime Minister said the government has been providing free treatment to the patients at the National Cancer Research Institute and Hospital andother government hospitals.

She said the 50-bed cancer research institute has been upgraded toa 300-bed one during Awami League government.