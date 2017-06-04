Polls to 56 UPs July 13

DHAKA : Election and by-election will be held in 56 union parishads (UPs) of different districts on July 13 next, reports UNB.

The Election Commission (EC) has announced schedules for election or by-election to 56 UPs fixing July 13 for ballot, Director (Public Relations) at EC Secretariat SM Asaduzzaman told UNB on Sunday.

Of the UPs, regular election will be held in 23 UPs following the expiry of the five-year tenure of the elected bodies while by-election to different posts, including chairman ones, will be held in the remaining 33 UPs.

The 23 UPs that will go to the regular polls are Hossaingaon, Nandua and Bachor of Ranisankail upazila in Thakurgaon district, Mohishmara, Sholakuri, Aronkhola, Kuralia, Aushonara, Kuragachha, Beribaid and Fulbagchala of Madhupur upazila, and Chhilimpur, Kakua, Katuli and Mahmudnagar of Sadar upazila under Tangail district, Andharmanik, Lota, Joynagar, Char Ekaria, Gobindapur, Sripur and Alimabad of Mehendiganj upazila under Barisal district, and Kaitola North of Nabinagar upazila under Brahmanbaria.

According to the election schedules, the deadline for submission of nomination papers is June 12 while the date for scrutiny of nomination papers is June 14 and the last date for withdrawal of candidature is June 21.

In 2016, the countrywide elections to over 4,000 UPs were held in six phases, which were largely marred by violence leaving over 100 people dead.