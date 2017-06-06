Police constable killed in Faridpur road accident

FARIDPUR, – A police constable was killed in a road accident in Chumurdi area on Dhaka-Barisal Highway under Bhanga upazila of the district today, reports BSS.

The deceased was identified as Motaleb Chaklader, 45, hailed from Mocharkandi village under Rajoir Thana of Madaripur district.

Syed Abdullah , Officer- in- Charge of Bhanga police station, said the accident took place this afternoon when a speedy pickup van hit the policeman who was on duty on the highway. Motaleb was rushed to Faridpur Medical College Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Later, the body was handed over to his family members after a namaz-e- janaza held at Faridpur Police Lines.