Police arrests 3 with 6000 yaba, 30 cocktails

DHAKA : Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has arrested three criminals in separate drives and recovered 6000 yaba tablets and 30 cocktails from their possessions. The arrestees are Md Alauddin, 35, Rube, 25, and Alamgir, 30, were arrested from different parts of the capital yesterday.

“A special team of detective branch (DB) of police picked up Alauddin from Swamibagh area under Jatrabari Police Station and recovered the yaba tablets worth around Taka 18 lakh,” a DMP release said.

Meanwhile, a patrol team of Sher-e-Bangla Nagar Police Station detained the other two and recovered the cocktails from their possessions.

Two separate cases have been filed with local police.